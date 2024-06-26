June 26, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Today the House of Representatives will approve a bill setting the base salary for NMEAD technicians at $2,250 – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Puerto Rico News – NOTICEL

Today the House of Representatives will approve a bill setting the base salary for NMEAD technicians at $2,250 – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Puerto Rico News – NOTICEL

Zera Pearson June 26, 2024 1 min read

The source of funds for the increases was not specified.

The Office of Management and Budget (OGP) cautioned that this action does not identify the resources needed to comply with the payment.

Photo: Juan R. Costa/NotiCel

The House intends to take up on the last day of the regular session the bill that sets the base salary for NMEAD employees at $2,250 per month.

The Office of Management and Budget (OGP) cautioned that this measure does not identify the resources needed to comply with the payment.

“Orders the Office of Management and Budget to appropriate funds necessary to cover salary increases, for those to whom they apply, equivalent to $2,250 per month for emergency management technicians in the corresponding Consolidated Budget for FY 2021-2022. They note that NMEAD does not have resources approved for these purposes and that the Consolidated Budget for FY 2021 -2022 has already been approved by the legislature and the JSAF,” reads part of the positive report signed by the Head of Labor Affairs of the House of Representatives. Committee, Domingo Torres García.

© 360 Communications Company

See also  Performance tests show that the Lightyear One solar electric car is 'the most efficient in the world', even in adverse conditions (video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Increased gasoline imports; Amlou’s goal is disappointing

June 26, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

How much does an Uber driver earn in Miami?

June 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

What was Tim Cook like before he became Apple CEO?

June 25, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Best tricks to read WhatsApp messages without opening chats

June 26, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

They reveal which cities in Florida are the most pessimistic

June 26, 2024 Winston Hale
1 min read

Today the House of Representatives will approve a bill setting the base salary for NMEAD technicians at $2,250 – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Puerto Rico News – NOTICEL

June 26, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The famous Venezuelan artist met privately with Shakira, who promised to sing the song “Nassau” at her next concert.

June 26, 2024 Lane Skeldon