Today the House of Representatives will approve a bill setting the base salary for NMEAD technicians at $2,250 – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Puerto Rico News – NOTICEL

The source of funds for the increases was not specified.

The House intends to take up on the last day of the regular session the bill that sets the base salary for NMEAD employees at $2,250 per month.

The Office of Management and Budget (OGP) cautioned that this measure does not identify the resources needed to comply with the payment.

“Orders the Office of Management and Budget to appropriate funds necessary to cover salary increases, for those to whom they apply, equivalent to $2,250 per month for emergency management technicians in the corresponding Consolidated Budget for FY 2021-2022. They note that NMEAD does not have resources approved for these purposes and that the Consolidated Budget for FY 2021 -2022 has already been approved by the legislature and the JSAF,” reads part of the positive report signed by the Head of Labor Affairs of the House of Representatives. Committee, Domingo Torres García.