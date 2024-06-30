To replace the Saab 340 AEW transferred to Ukraine, the Swedish Air Force confirms the purchase of a third AEW&C GlobalEye aircraft.

On June 27, Saab has announced a new contract with the Defense Materiel Management (FMV) to provide a third Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft.) GlobalEye for the Swedish Air ForceIn order to fill the gap that will soon be left in capabilities with the transfer of the Saab 340 AEW to Ukraine. It is worth noting that the order is part of the options included in the previous contract signed between the parties in 2022, which included two GlobalEye aircraft, as well as options for two additional aircraft.

In May this year, the Swedish government confirmed the transfer Saab 340 AEW&C airborne early warning and control aircraft to the Ukrainian Air ForceWhich in effect means a decline in the airborne surveillance and control capabilities of the country’s air force. In this context, along with the announcement of the new aid package for Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of the Nordic country confirmed that it will confirm the order for two AEW&C GlobalEye aircraft.

Recently, Saab confirmed that it is well on its way to supplying the first two aircraft for the Swedish Air Force under the 2022 Contra; the first of which is already in the conversion phase, after a Bombardier Global 6000 arrived from Canada earlier this year at Saab’s facilities in Linköping to carry out the conversion work to an Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) platform. GlobalEye.

The Saab GlobalEye aircraft is compatible with the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system with sensors and equipment installed on the Bombardier Global 6000/6500 aircraft, which has an operational range of up to eleven thousand kilometres. These aircraft are distinguished by having the latest version of the AESA Erieye radar, the ability to operate at an altitude of up to 10,700 meters, and the ability to detect threats at a range of up to 458 kilometers.

Saab has highlighted, in the words of its President and CEO Michael Johansson, that “We are proud to contribute to Sweden’s defence with another GlobalEye aircraft, which will provide unique situational awareness, as well as the ability to detect and provide early warning of potential threats in the air, at sea or on the ground.“.

