TJ Maxx and Marshalls are closing branches in December and January: List

TJX Companies, which owns the TJ Maxx and Marshalls chains, announced on… Closing a number of its stores In two major cities in the United States.

The company confirmed in a statement the closure of several branches early next January, two of which will be in New York, one in Chicago, and another in Philadelphia.

The branches that will be closed are the following:

New York:

· Marshall: 610 Outer Street, Bronx

· TJ Maxx: 503 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

chicago:

· TJ Maxx: 1008 S. Street. canal

Philadelphia:

· Marshall: Snyder Plaza.

Some of these stores had been in business for a decade or more, so they were considered pillars of their communities.

TJX Companies justified the closing of the New York stores by citing economic reasons and saying it was evaluating its overall real estate strategy.

Stores that will continue to operate

Although these three branches are closed, the company confirms this It will continue to operate several stores In the same districts and regions.

Some of the stores that will continue to operate in the Bronx and Brooklyn areas of New York and in the Chicago area are:

Bronx:

· 2952 Third Avenue, Bronx, New York 10455

· 845 White Plains Road, Bronx (Bruckner), NY 10473

· 1450 Eastern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10462

Brooklyn:

· 1630 East 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11229

· 410 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn, NY 11239

chicago:

· 11 North State Street, Chicago, 60602

· 2739 N. Clark Street, Chicago, 60614

· 3262 West Belmont Street, Chicago, 60618

· 4932 South Kedzie Street, Chicago, 60632

· 6456 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, 60634

· 6165 N Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, 60659

The decision to close these stores appears to be part of a strategic adjustment made by TJX Companies in response Changes in the retail environmentwhich has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and consumers’ increased budget awareness.

The company remains committed to providing a satisfying shopping experience and quality products at affordable prices at its remaining locations.

