Time change in California 2024: Should clocks be down or ahead in winter? | USA | America 2024 | Summer time

Time is changing AmericaKnown as Summer time, It is usually implemented with the aim of making the most efficient use of natural light. By moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring and back in the fall, we seek to increase the amount of daylight available during human activity.

On the other hand, change Winter time Inside America For 2024 it will be held on Sunday, November 3. Corrections are implemented in most states of the United States, California One of them

Should clocks be set backwards or forwards?

From November 3, at 2:00 am, the clocks should be An hour lateThis setting of 1:00 a.m. returns marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time, providing an extra hour of sleep that night.

It should be noted that schedule change, although controversial in some respects, remains a common practice. California. It is important to be informed about when and how the new schedules are done in order to properly adjust them and take advantage of the benefits it offers.

Why the schedule change?

Health benefits : Experiencing more daylight in the afternoon can have positive effects on people’s mental and physical health, encouraging outdoor activities and improving mood.



: Experiencing more daylight in the afternoon can have positive effects on people’s mental and physical health, encouraging outdoor activities and improving mood. Road safety : It is said that natural light during peak traffic hours can reduce the number of road accidents.

: It is said that natural light during peak traffic hours can reduce the number of road accidents. Energy saving: Historically, Daylight Saving Time was adopted to reduce electrical energy consumption by allowing more natural light during times when most people are active.

Loans: YouTube | @news