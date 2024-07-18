Tigres vs America (1-0) Match Summary. Opening 2024

Tigers I received the America In the third round of the Apertura 2024, the heated confrontation ended, but that The Royals eventually won 1-0. Thanks a little bit of Marcelo Floreswhich was the catalyst for the party.

With this they broke the seven-year dominance of Águilas without beating them at the Volcan, because they had not won at the University Stadium. From the 2017 Apertura Return semi-finalsWhile on the general level they did not achieve any victory. Since the opening 2019.

With this result, those who lead them Veljko Paunovic They are in Fourth place with seven points Those led by Andre Jardine dropped to thirteenth place by three units.

The first half was an interesting one at the Volcan Stadium, as the match started back and forth with Aguilas dominating the midfield and the game thanks to the tactical decisions made by their players. Pawnovichfrom He gathered people to attack and split up the cat team..

Fidalgo bear

The game could have changed quickly in America’s favour, with Javier Dilrosun making some good individual plays on the right and centre to leave the ball alone. Alvaro Fidalgowhich was the arch open, but He tried to define his chest and exploded it.

Jesus Angulo had his chance with a left-footed shot to find the top right corner of the opposition goalkeeper, but Luis Malagon appeared and launched himself in a brilliant way to keep the ball.

Juan Brunetta also missed a clear shot in front of the goal.After a late pass from Luis Quinones left him alone inside the penalty area, he did not direct his shot and it went straight into Malagón’s position.

Fidalgo saved a goal on the goal line in the 29th minute. After a rebound from one of his teammates, the ball almost entered his goal, had it not been for the brilliance of the Spanish midfielder who, in the 43rd minute, made a good cross inside the Tigres area to get rid of two defenders, but he surrendered the ball. Eric Sanchezbut Chiquito hit the ball badly..

In the second half, the pace and intensity they played with in the first half decreased, and the result was clear until the 66th minute when… Andre Pierre Gignac He made a very good individual play to get the shooting option, but his shot was saved by Malagon.

This was Tigres’ goal against America.

Both teams made changes to try to change the dynamics of the match, and one of them was Marcelo FloresHe scored the winning goal at the end of the match in the 86th minute. With a cross shot into the area in an action called “the board”.

On the fourth day, Tigre will visit Santos Next Saturday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. in Santos Modelo Province America visits FC Juarez Same day but at 9:10pm at the Olympic University Stadium.

​

​