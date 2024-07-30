Tigres responds to Siboldi: No one is above the institution

Mexico City. /

Just hours after the statement was published Robert Dante Siboldi As the former coach of the board of directors pointed out, Tigers He was accused of “fabricating false stories” about his departure from the club. The Cats responded with another statement on social media seeking to clarify the matter and explain that “No one is above the institution.”

Tigers reply to Siboldi

he Tigers Club He explained: “On June 4 of this year, Tigres announced that it would not renew his contract. Robert Dante Siboldi And his coaching staff. The reason was loss of confidence. “It is important to note that the contract had expired, so it was not a dismissal, but a non-renewal.”

Likewise, the university team shared that Siboldi I would try to get one. Economic compensation He accepted the reconciliation in work affairs, which according to the club does not agree with him. In addition to a public apology by Tigers, The ones they mentioned will have no support.

When we talk about Mauricio Colibro and Mauricio Dohner, he Tigers Club He declared that neither he nor the team itself had publicly referred to this issue, let alone to the media. While stressing the club’s commitment to this “Do not comment on rumors or file a public lawsuit.”

We want to make that clear. No one is above the organization or its policies and code of conduct. The organization is focused on the current championship to always continue to strive to satisfy its fans. Finally, we want to thank the fans for their unparalleled support. “Neither the fans nor the institution deserve sports projects built on mistrust.”

