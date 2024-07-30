July 30, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Tiger left the concert when he learned on stage about his arrest.

Tiger left the concert when he learned on stage about his arrest.

Lane Skeldon July 30, 2024 1 min read

The tiger was caught. In the early hours of Sunday On charges of robbery and armed assaultHe had just learned of an arrest warrant issued for him during a concert.

According to a video shared by the “Only in Dade” account on Instagram, the reggaeton singer was singing on stage when a member of his team approached him to tell him about it. Police were at the scene to arrest him..

Immediately after, the singer came off the stage walking through the audience, still singing “Marca Mandarina”, his hit song with Pepichito, and ran out of the nightclub.

In the pictures you can see the moment when Tiger leaves the place with several people. He gets into the car to try to evade the police.

According to the arrest report. The reggaeton player was arrested at 5:41 a.m.It turned out that the police quickly arrested him.

The record also indicates that he is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGKCC), and they revealed on Monday. Photos of his appearance in Miami-Dade court.

The accusations against Tiger allegedly come from his girlfriend, Suelen Diaz.but the details are not yet known.

See also  Bacán de la Vida arrives in Miami and joins the Carlucho Show

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

These are the three signs that will see a major change in their lives thanks to Chiron’s retrograde in Aries.
2 min read

These are the three signs that will see a major change in their lives thanks to Chiron’s retrograde in Aries.

July 29, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Karol G surprise guest at Fed Madrid concert
2 min read

Karol G surprise guest at Fed Madrid concert

July 29, 2024 Lane Skeldon
The Nelons Die in Plane Crash – Telemundo Chicago
2 min read

The Nelons Die in Plane Crash – Telemundo Chicago

July 28, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

Tigres responds to Siboldi: No one is above the institution
2 min read

Tigres responds to Siboldi: No one is above the institution

July 30, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Geomagnetic Storm Warning Begins July 29 From US to Europe
2 min read

Geomagnetic Storm Warning Begins July 29 From US to Europe

July 30, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Maduro tells Amorim he will deliver the minutes in the coming days
2 min read

Maduro tells Amorim he will deliver the minutes in the coming days

July 30, 2024 Phyllis Ward
“Crew is vomiting”: United Airlines flight made emergency landing after biohazard was reported.
2 min read

“Crew is vomiting”: United Airlines flight made emergency landing after biohazard was reported.

July 30, 2024 Winston Hale