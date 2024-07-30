Tiger left the concert when he learned on stage about his arrest.

The tiger was caught. In the early hours of Sunday On charges of robbery and armed assaultHe had just learned of an arrest warrant issued for him during a concert.

According to a video shared by the “Only in Dade” account on Instagram, the reggaeton singer was singing on stage when a member of his team approached him to tell him about it. Police were at the scene to arrest him..

Immediately after, the singer came off the stage walking through the audience, still singing “Marca Mandarina”, his hit song with Pepichito, and ran out of the nightclub.

In the pictures you can see the moment when Tiger leaves the place with several people. He gets into the car to try to evade the police.

According to the arrest report. The reggaeton player was arrested at 5:41 a.m.It turned out that the police quickly arrested him.

The record also indicates that he is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGKCC), and they revealed on Monday. Photos of his appearance in Miami-Dade court.

The accusations against Tiger allegedly come from his girlfriend, Suelen Diaz.but the details are not yet known.