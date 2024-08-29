Ticket expires September 15th.

Winning the lottery and changing the economic landscape overnight is a dream shared by millions of people around the world. However, one lucky person manages to fulfill this desire and misses out on the opportunity. The reason? The clock is running against the player’s time. mega millions in HoustonThe thing is, the million dollar winning ticket is about to expire.

Just imagining the scene already sends a chill down the spine of society. A gamer, perhaps a parent, a student, or just someone looking for a little fun, has purchased a device. raffle ticket At a simple gas station HoustonWithout knowing it, he had completely changed his life. The numbers had magically aligned, and now that ticket was synonymous with a new reality full of possibilities.

Read also

The thrill of winning a million dollars is indescribable. How would you react if you found out you were the new millionaire in town? Would you pay off all your debts? Invest in a business? Or maybe take a gap year to travel the world? The options are endless.

The State Gaming Agency said in a brief statement that the ticket corresponds to a draw held last Tuesday, March 19, the same day that three other second-level winners were registered. California, Florida and Virginia.

The ticket, purchased in Houston, matched the five numbers on the white balls drawn: 24, 46, 49, 62 and 66, but not the number on the white balls. Golden Megaplier By the day’s drawing, the jackpot had grown to an estimated $893 million, with cash winnings of $421.4 million. However, no one took home the jackpot.

However, for this lucky man, time flies and the opportunity fades away. The winning ticket, purchased at a service station, Food for all seasons Located at 3411 Antoine Driveand has a deadline: next Sunday, September 15. If the recipient does not show up by that date, the award will be considered unclaimed and the money will go to state programs.

To claim the prize, the lucky winner must go to the prize claim center. Texas Lottery in AustinHowever, it is important to remember that timetables may vary, so it is recommended to consult the official website (texaslottery.com) before taking the trip.

the Texas Lottery He urged all players to carefully check their tickets. Perhaps you will find among your papers the ticket that will change a person’s life forever. Ryan Mindel“We encourage Mega Millions players to double-check their tickets, double-check the numbers, and if their numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming their prize at the Complaint Center,” the state lottery executive director commented.

They explained that the ticket holder loses any right to claim the prize after its expiration, i.e. after 180 days from the date of the draw. There is only one exception where the period can be extended and is granted to some eligible military personnel.