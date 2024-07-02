Three spas closed due to weather conditions | Government

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment (DRNA) reported this morning that three spas have been closed due to deteriorating weather conditions.

“The following spas are closed due to weather conditions: Cerro Gordo, Vega Alta; Caña Gorda, Guánica and Boquerón, Cabo Rojo,” the agency detailed on its social networks.

While it was stressed that “conditions are not suitable for swimmers. We urge caution and to stay out of the water.”

Earlier, the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan warned of deteriorating coastal conditions as Hurricane Beryl passed away.

“Beryl is now moving south toward Puerto Rico. Dangerous storm surge and life-threatening rip currents are expected throughout local waters. Additionally, thunderstorms will impact the local area today.”

It was also detailed that this would cause an increase in “the risk of rip currents south and east of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the US Virgin Islands.”

Beryl made landfall on the island of Carriacou in Grenada as the earliest Category 4 storm in the history of the Atlantic hurricane season. Hours later yesterday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that the meteor had reached Category 5 strength. Variations in its winds are likely to be recorded in the coming days as it moves across the Caribbean.

The hurricane continued to advance across the southeastern Caribbean in the early hours of today, on a path that will take it to pass near southern Jamaica and then head toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, possibly Thursday afternoon as a Category 1 storm.

Beryl was this morning about 300 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic, moving west-northwest at 22 mph with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph.