Three killed in shooting at party in Pennsylvania

Winston Hale July 22, 2024 2 min read

A shooting at a party in Philadelphia early Sunday morning left 3 dead and 10 injured. Philadelphia police confirmed the incident.

WPVI reports that the mass shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. local time in the 1200 block of North Alton Street in West Philadelphia’s Carroll Park neighborhood. There were reportedly more than 100 people at the party at the time of the incident.

When they arrived at the scene, police officers encountered a disturbing scene. Victims with gunshot wounds were scattered across the area, and bullet casings littered the ground.

“It appears that there were multiple shooters. It is not clear how many at this time. But we have counted at least 25 to 30 bullet casings at this point., Philadelphia Police Inspector TF Pace reported. He said it was not yet clear whether it was a street party or a group of people invited from other parts of the city.

Currently, investigators are working tirelessly to identify those involved in the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made and the names of the dead have not been released.

All the victims of the shooting are adults between the ages of 20 and 30, police officials said. However, their identities have not been released. Meanwhile, the investigation continues.

