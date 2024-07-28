Thousands of Taylor Swift fans watched her concert from a hill in Munich after they couldn’t get tickets

Swifties gathered at Munich’s Olympiaberg hill to watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour for free (Twitter/@chartstswift/EFE)

thousands of fans Taylor Swift has found a clever way to attend her concerts for free. Munich GermanyThey took advantage of a hill with a direct view of Olympic Stadium To witness freedom Tour of the Ages Who is the singer.

The pop star’s diehard followers are known as com.swifties, They met From Saturday morning, July 27 On Olympiaberg Hill– A 61-metre high viewpoint to the south-east of the site. According to the Olympiapark website, “From the top you have Great view of the Olympic Park, Munich and the Alps.“

The singer’s followers were unable to get tickets and sat on a hill next to the Olympic Stadium in Munich so as not to miss the show. (Twitter/@chartstswift)

Gate Olympia Park He notes that Olympic Hill has for decades been a “popular destination for free outdoor concerts.” This prime location allowed thousands of people without tickets to enjoy the show, which lasted more than three hours.

Videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) show up Every inch of grass is covered with fans. Equipped Umbrellas, blankets and pillows To cool down in the high temperatures of around 27 degrees Celsius. As we remember, Europe is currently experiencing a Heat wave This prompted Taylor to stop her shows on more than one occasion due to lack of oxygen in the audience, as well as providing water supply points.

Europe is experiencing a heat wave that forced Taylor Swift to stop her shows due to lack of oxygen for the audience and the provision of water supply points (Twitter)

Before taking the stage, the 34-year-old acknowledged his fans on the hill, saying:We also have people in the park outside the stadium. It makes us feel very welcome.“We’ll spend all night trying to make it up to them.” Furthermore, he thanked 74 thousand participants Inside the “Come and Spend Saturday Night With Us” venue.

Taylor Swift Sold Out From their first two concerts at the Olympic Stadium, which was built for 1972 Olympic Games – Specifically for athletics competitions – with a maximum capacity of 80,000 participants.

Taylor Swift admitted to having fans in the park outside the Olympic Stadium during her concert in Munich (EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES)

Swift’s influence isn’t limited to Munich. Ahead of her performance in the city, the Grammy winner expressed her gratitude to her fans Hamburg To attend the party though rainHe noted on his Instagram account: “Hamburg, I loved those crowds so much. […] “We spent a rainy night untangling my curly hair at night.”

Tour of the Ages It is a great success. Europe Somehow, it has also managed to promote tourism among countries that have scheduled shows. In early May, an Associated Press report revealed that Thousands of Americans will travel to the Old Continent to see Taylor Swift live.Some European cities are expected to receive more than 10,000 followers from the United States, as is the case in Stockholm.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour hits Europe to promote tourism and attract followers from different countries (Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Right Management)

The main reason is the high cost of concert tickets in North America and Strict regulations against resale at profit margins in Europe.

Jennifer Warren, a 43-year-old Canadian fan, explained her motivations: “I noticed, ‘Wait a minute, I can spend $1,500 to see my favorite artist in Miami, or I can take $1,500 and buy a ticket to the concert, a round trip ticket and three nights in a hotel.“”.

Taylor Swift fans from all over the world travel to Europe to attend her concerts due to high costs in North America (AP/Fredrik Sandberg via Reuters)

Analysts point out that this phenomenon fans travel abroad Concerts are part of a broader trend of “Tourism tourismDriven by increased demand for expertise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, it has become an increasing trend, with com.swifties Travelling throughout Europe and making a significant contribution to local economies. Before arriving Taylor Swift For Europe, it is estimated that these fans will generate millions of euros in revenue.