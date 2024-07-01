July 3, 2024

This was the romantic wedding of Roger Borges from the movie First Impact in Italy!

Lane Skeldon July 1, 2024 2 min read

Long live couples! Sorrento, Italy, is the place he chose Roger Borges And Eric is saying “I do” in a dream wedding this weekend.

In a fairytale setting and surrounded by the love and warmth of their loved ones, the couple had a pre-wedding ceremony where everything was taken care of in detail.

Among the guests of honor were some well-known and beloved faces. First impacta program that Roger works with.

Touching wedding!

Voices IG/Borja / IG/Roger Borges


Jackie Guerrido, Pamela Silva And Borja sounds They were present and celebrated their partner’s happiness in style, sharing with their followers some of the most endearing and emotional moments of these unforgettable days.

“Perfect day,” the caller wrote alongside the picture of the lovers.

The videos not only show the beauty of the place surrounded by nature in its utmost splendor, but also the dances, laughter, exquisite dishes and fun experienced there.

After 12 years of relationship, the couple wanted to seal their love with the wedding they had always dreamed of, which would begin another exciting phase of their lives. Congratulations!

