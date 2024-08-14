This was the result of the quarter-finals | First half

Mexico City /
Clubs Mexican League They are falling like autumn leaves in the League Cup, and indeed Only two of them remained alive in the quarter-final stage.the round that America As the only hope for the title for Mexican clubs if they consider it Mazatlan It doesn’t have enough staff to inspire excitement.
It was a painful round of the round of 16 in national football, where two greats – Pumas and Cruz Azul – as well as other strong players, such as Tigres and Toluca, were eliminated from the competition with little light and even in the case of UNAM, which was humiliated 4-0 by Seattle Sounders.
and The Gunners should be grateful they met the machine. At their intersection, because the Mexican club would have been far away if it had intersected with one of the American soccer leagues.
The champion has already left Inter Miami.
The Mexicans’ “shot” will be against six clubs from the United States, because they are still alive. Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew, New York City, Seattle Sounders, LAFC and Colorado RapidsAnd now without Inter Miami, the club that won the title in the previous edition of the League Cup.
without Lionel Messiwho were on the sidelines of the tournament due to injury, the Florida club was eliminated by the Columbus Crew, which greatly reduces interest in a competition that was once again a nightmare for Mexican clubs, almost a carbon copy of what it was in 2023, where only Monterrey and Querétaro qualified for the quarter-finals.
League Cup Quarter-Finals, Dates and Times
America remains Mexico’s best hope to win the 2024 Copa America and play in the quarterfinals. Next Saturdayjust like Mazatlan.
Philadelphia Union vs. Mazatlan
- Date: August 17
- Stadium: Subaru Park
Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC
- Date: August 17
- Stadium: Lower.com Stadium
Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC
- Date: August 17
- Stadium: Lumen Field
America vs. Colorado Rapids
- Date: August 17
- Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
