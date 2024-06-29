June 29, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This was the magical meeting between Boris Izaguirre and Daniel Sarcos in Venezuela.

This was the magical meeting between Boris Izaguirre and Daniel Sarcos in Venezuela.

Lane Skeldon June 29, 2024 1 min read

Daniel Sarcos and Boris Izaguirre/Courtesy.

On the morning of Friday, June 28, Venezuelan television witnessed the interview of broadcasters Daniel Sarcos and Boris Izaguirre, in the Venevisión magazine “Portada’s al Día”. They both showed complicity and talentAs they did a long time ago when they presented the Miss Venezuela pageant with Maite Delgado.

by longitude

The famous “Maracucho de oro” was a special guest on the show to talk about his latest news. A program called “Satirical” Expressing his happiness to return from the front door to the Venezuelan screen to provide entertainment and fun in a completely different format.

“After the Orchid Festival, we decided to try it with Sarkatiko, with a program featuring famous guests on different topics. We will have a lot of fun, I can’t reveal the day or time yet, but it will be a big surprise.” The singer also stated with great emotion.

In this sense, Daniel announced that among the confirmed guests for this show will be the Venezuelan comedian based in USA, George Harris.

Meanwhile, Boris also spoke about his projects in Spain and The happiness that his heart always carries to return to Venezuela To enjoy people.

Read more at longitude

See also  This is not goodbye, Pablo Milanes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Cancer, learn about the beautiful message sent by your guardian angel on June 28, 2024

June 28, 2024 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Miss Orocovis Jennifer Colon has been crowned Miss Puerto Rico Universe 2024

June 28, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Singer Anna Gabriel surprises by revealing, “I am married.”

June 28, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

The reason for his absence and Scaloni’s penalty

June 29, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Jesús María Casal: “We should not think that July 28 is all or nothing”

June 29, 2024 Phyllis Ward
7 min read

“Trash Influencers”: Brazilians who hit social media by showing Americans littering

June 29, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

Social Security in the USA: If your benefits are less than expected, these options can help your money | United States | com. bcapital

June 29, 2024 Zera Pearson