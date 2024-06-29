This was the magical meeting between Boris Izaguirre and Daniel Sarcos in Venezuela.

On the morning of Friday, June 28, Venezuelan television witnessed the interview of broadcasters Daniel Sarcos and Boris Izaguirre, in the Venevisión magazine “Portada’s al Día”. They both showed complicity and talentAs they did a long time ago when they presented the Miss Venezuela pageant with Maite Delgado.

The famous “Maracucho de oro” was a special guest on the show to talk about his latest news. A program called “Satirical” Expressing his happiness to return from the front door to the Venezuelan screen to provide entertainment and fun in a completely different format.

“After the Orchid Festival, we decided to try it with Sarkatiko, with a program featuring famous guests on different topics. We will have a lot of fun, I can’t reveal the day or time yet, but it will be a big surprise.” The singer also stated with great emotion.

In this sense, Daniel announced that among the confirmed guests for this show will be the Venezuelan comedian based in USA, George Harris.

Meanwhile, Boris also spoke about his projects in Spain and The happiness that his heart always carries to return to Venezuela To enjoy people.

