July 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This was Catherine Fulop’s daughter’s wedding!

This was Catherine Fulop’s daughter’s wedding!

Lane Skeldon July 22, 2024 2 min read

Long live couples! This Saturday love triumphed once again.

Oriana Sabatini And Paulo Dybala They said “I do” at the dream wedding.

The famous Argentine singer and soccer star became husband and wife after six years of dating and following their engagement in the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

Catherine Fulop’s daughter’s wedding.

IG/Catherine Fulop / IG/Oriana Sabatini


It was the bride who shared with the world a romantic photo from that day that neither of them will ever forget.

“Now, forever,” the artist wrote, the fruit of love. Catherine Fulop And the Argentine Olvaldo Sabatini.

Although the wedding was very well taken care of and presented, Oriana wanted to share this tender image with her more than 6 million followers on Instagram, her most faithful partners, as well as the media presence that was waiting to leave the wedding, outside of Buenos Aires.

If you don’t want to miss a thing, sign up for free here at the People en Español newsletter to stay up to date with everything your favorite celebrities are up to, the most shocking news and the latest in the world of fashion and beauty.

The bride chose a Dolce & Gabanna dress for the occasion, while her husband wore a suit by Italian tailor Battistoni. The Argentine press described the evening as full of magic and stars, including: Claudia Villafanewho was the wife of Maradona, Tini Stoessel, Ricky Montaner, Angel Di Maria, Enzo Fernandez, Christian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso And Rodrigo DePaul.

See also  Alarms are sounding with new moves by Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yalin on the gridirons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Gabriel Soto speaks out after his breakup with Irina Baeva: was she unfaithful to him and he broke it off “by letter”?
2 min read

Gabriel Soto speaks out after his breakup with Irina Baeva: was she unfaithful to him and he broke it off “by letter”?

July 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Kylie Kelsey Denies Pregnancy, Reveals Details of Her Miscarriage | Landscape
1 min read

Kylie Kelsey Denies Pregnancy, Reveals Details of Her Miscarriage | Landscape

July 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon
The GIF posted by Gabriel Soto after announcing his split.
2 min read

The GIF posted by Gabriel Soto after announcing his split.

July 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

Shohei Ohtani’s 473-Foot-Lighted House in LA Operates (+ Video)
2 min read

Shohei Ohtani’s 473-Foot-Lighted House in LA Operates (+ Video)

July 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Capture an impressive cosmic angel at the edge of the universe – Teach me about science
2 min read

Capture an impressive cosmic angel at the edge of the universe – Teach me about science

July 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
From Alcohol to Super Sharp Truck (Video)
2 min read

From Alcohol to Super Sharp Truck (Video)

July 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Three killed in shooting at party in Pennsylvania
2 min read

Three killed in shooting at party in Pennsylvania

July 22, 2024 Winston Hale