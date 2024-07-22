This was Catherine Fulop’s daughter’s wedding!

Long live couples! This Saturday love triumphed once again.

Oriana Sabatini And Paulo Dybala They said “I do” at the dream wedding.

The famous Argentine singer and soccer star became husband and wife after six years of dating and following their engagement in the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

Catherine Fulop’s daughter’s wedding.

IG/Catherine Fulop / IG/Oriana Sabatini



It was the bride who shared with the world a romantic photo from that day that neither of them will ever forget.

“Now, forever,” the artist wrote, the fruit of love. Catherine Fulop And the Argentine Olvaldo Sabatini.

Although the wedding was very well taken care of and presented, Oriana wanted to share this tender image with her more than 6 million followers on Instagram, her most faithful partners, as well as the media presence that was waiting to leave the wedding, outside of Buenos Aires.

The bride chose a Dolce & Gabanna dress for the occasion, while her husband wore a suit by Italian tailor Battistoni. The Argentine press described the evening as full of magic and stars, including: Claudia Villafanewho was the wife of Maradona, Tini Stoessel, Ricky Montaner, Angel Di Maria, Enzo Fernandez, Christian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso And Rodrigo DePaul.