This SpaceX competitor shows off new landing technology for its latest rocket

An American company wants to continue to be the most prepared competitor to Elon Musk’s company

File photo of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket.

Many of us are familiar with the relationship between SpaceX and NASA, which has awarded the American company a large number of contracts for various space exploration missions. However, we are not here to talk to you about the company that manufactured the Starlink satellites, but to tell you about one of his greatest rivals He keeps proving it. Can catch up soon.

Innovative Blue Origin Technology

The company, founded by Jeff Bezos, who is also the founder of the famous e-commerce company Amazon, is trying to make a place for itself in future space missions, and this happened recently when We know who One of the key elements of its modern missile It will also have a very similar feature to its SpaceX counterparts.

usually, Missiles are divided into different stages.The upper stage is the one that separates from the rocket and reaches the desired orbit. Years ago, the rest of the ship inevitably fell to Earth, which was not only dangerous for reentry, but downright inefficient. However, SpaceX has proven that. What is this maybe Do First stage landing Rockets and reuse them in subsequent launches.

We recently completed the first stage test of the New Glenn six-leg landing vehicle, a key area for reusability, which reduces the cost of getting to space. The landing gear is stored inside the rocket during flight, and is deployed when the booster gently lands on a landing ship at sea. pic.twitter.com/3xUSUPDQyk – Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 17, 2024

And And that’s exactly what Blue Origin has shown. Recently, as you can see in the post that we leave you with on these lines. The short video accompanying the post shows us how six legs spread At this stage, which will be necessary for its safe landing. As published by Blue Origin:

The landing gear is hidden inside the rocket during flight, and is deployed as the main engine gently lands our lander in the sea.

he New Glenn Rocket It’s the largest ever built by Blue Origin. Height 98 metersSeven of these meters correspond to the compartment that holds the rocket’s payload, and it is so large that it can carry up to three school buses inside. Some Tasks you are already preparing for To New Glenn, for example, it has to do with deploying a fleet of satellites. Amazon Kuiper Project.

You can follow urban techno in Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter (X) Or consult Our channel on Telegram To stay up to date with the latest technology news.