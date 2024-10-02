This Samsung Galaxy phone has exactly what you need and costs only €147

If you are looking for something very cheap, if you are looking for a balanced but affordable smartphone, then this offer is for you

Screen and back of Samsung Galaxy A15.

Thanks to this offer from Amazon, you have the opportunity to have a balanced and complete smartphone that you can trust. he Samsung Galaxy A15 It’s a good buy For only 147 eurosIt is an option that we have recommended on more than one occasion. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll enjoy completely free, secure shipping.

We are looking at a device that went on sale for over 200 euros and that It has been declining relentlessly over the past few weeks. It comes with a good design, a 6.5-inch screen, a solvent processor, 3 rear cameras, and other features. We tell you all about Samsung mobile credit.

Buy Samsung mobile at the best prices

The screen of the protagonist does not look bad at all, arriving in a diagonal size 6.5 inches, AMOLED technology, Full HD resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate cannot be missed. The Samsung smartphone also does not fail when we talk about the design, it is of high quality and is very attractive.

Its brain is a chip manufactured by MediaTek, a company that has been among the top references for years. We’re talking about Dimensions 6100+which will ensure that everything works as it should. Those apps you are attached to will move smoothly, and you won’t have anything to worry about. Moreover, as we noted, it comes with some more than decent features 8 GB of RAM.

At the back of the Chinese terminal there are 3 cameras that prove good performance, especially when the light is good. merges 50-megapixel main sensorA 5-megapixel wide-angle and a 2-megapixel portrait mode sensor. On the other hand, there is a 13MP front camera for clicking selfies.

And let’s not forget the Samsung phone’s battery, which has a capacity of 5000 mAh. He does a good job, It will get you to the end of the longest days and you won’t have to worry. Since it is not a very demanding smartphone, you will be able to enjoy enviable autonomy.

You have been able to see it with your own eyes, as this Samsung smartphone has a well-balanced feature set and will soon become your loyal companion. If you want to take it home at maximum discount, don’t think too much about it; Amazon offers are available for a limited time only.

