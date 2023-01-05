January 5, 2023

This party was from the eldest son of Aracely Arámbula on his sixteenth birthday, far from Luis Miguel

Lane Skeldon January 5, 2023

He was full of love and joy how he spent his life His sixteenth birthday the The eldest son From Luis Miguel s Aracely Arambola After his fun Party To celebrate that he is already a teenager with many dreams to fulfill, although this time he had to celebrate Away Than dad was not with the birthday boy.

In recent days it has become known that Luis Miguel He is involved in a new love story with the Spanish fashion designer, Paloma Cuevas, with whom he spent the New Year holidays in Madrid, and this may be the main reason for his presence Away to Daniel in his country His sixteenth birthday.

