Shakira’s cousin “said goodbye” to Gerard Pique this year

Cousin video Shakira Say goodbye to 2022 with a doll Gerrard Pique, who wore a FC Barcelona uniform, gave a lot to talk about. Colombian actress, model and beauty queen Valerie Dominguez Celebrate the end of the year with the family with a “year-old doll” dressed as the former Colombian singer. The doll had a picture of Pique’s face and his sports uniform.

The tradition of this doll is to let go of all the bad things of the past year. Was it Valerie’s way of showing her support Shakira after her painful separation from the father of her children? The truth is, the video of the party caused a stir on social media.

The presenter wrote on her Instagram account, accompanied by the video of the party, saying: “Happy New Year everyone.” “Here we welcome the year with all this attitude. Let’s start the year 2023!”

One Domínguez follower commented: “No one messes with Shakira.” Another asked: “Did they burn it?”

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic; Sylvester Szpelma / Quality Sport Images / Getty Images Valerie Dominguez and Gerard Pique

Shakira recently shared a heartwarming thought for the end of the year. “Although our wounds are still open in this new year, time is in the hands of the surgeon,” Shakira wrote on her Instagram account. “Even if someone betrays us, we must continue to trust.”

And the translator of “Monotonía” added: “In the face of contempt, continue to value yourself, because there are more good people than immodest ones. More sympathetic than lazy people.”