This job in Florida is urgently looking for Spanish speakers only and pays up to $2,900 per week

A visit to Florida offers the opportunity to enjoy its beautiful beaches and tropical climate, but also access High paying job opportunities. Recently, a job opportunity arose Miami It promises an attractive salary Up to $2900 per week For fluent Spanish speakers. Find out what it’s all about in this article.

This offer is a An open door to many Spanish speakers Those seeking to establish themselves in this fascinating region of America, combining quality of life with excellent economic opportunities.

Employment in Florida.

Requirements for Position in Florida

The job offer, which promises good economic stability, is posted on the platform Simply hired F through the companyLORIDA WORK SOLUTIONS NETWORK. Post will be given A hybrid sales associateThat means some days we work in person and others remotely.

The Florida Job Solutions Network outlines that ideal candidates must meet certain essential requirements:

Speak Spanish fluently

A valid US work permit is required

Need own vehicle for daily transportation

Salary for this post Varies from 1300 to 2900 dollars per week, Depending on the candidate's experience and performance, Miami offers an excellent economic opportunity for Spanish speakers who wish to settle.





How to apply for this job opportunity in Florida

If this job opportunity sounds interesting to you and you meet the above requirements, follow these simple steps to apply:

Access the SimplyHired site.

Search job openings posted by Florida Job Solutions Network.

Apply by sending your resume or cover letter.

After sending your CV, You will have to wait for a call from the company representative To proceed with the selection process. This is an opportunity to be part of a company that values ​​Spanish speaking skills and offers a competitive salary in a flexible work arrangement.