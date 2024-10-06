This is what prompted Yaelyn to change her eye color

It is known that Yalin, the most common He is in the United States to fulfill some professional obligations. For this reason, the influencer took the opportunity to visit a specialized clinic in Florida and undergo a new aesthetic treatment; It is a change in eye color.

Thus, the famous woman remained in the operating room for about an hour, as revealed by the American television program Primer Impact (Univision), which accompanied her throughout the operation, from her arrival until her departure. Now a mother Cattleyafeaturing an appearance titled “Miami Gray” or “Miami Gris”. The cost of this procedure was 12 thousand dollars.

The reactions were immediate from netizens. “When will vocal cord surgery be performed?” “Instead of taking etiquette lessons, singing lessons and more”; “You’d better change your voice”; “By no means, have you actually invented brain exchange surgery?” “These are the people young people want to emulate,” and “Poor guy, how low self-esteem they have,” were some of the comments.

Instagram/ Yailin is the most popular



This information came to light only two days after the “Narcista” singer attacked the organizers of an urban music show held in New York, saying that they only used her to sell tickets, but they did not respect the show that you had prepared; On the contrary, he believes they ruined his performance.

Despite everything, as you can see, Yaelyn does not lose her courage to continue undergoing cosmetic treatments that help her modify or improve some parts of her body.