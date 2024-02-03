February 4, 2024

This is what happened with the scientist who said that man in ancient times lived 900 years

Phyllis Ward February 3, 2024

The Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education has fired the head of a prestigious institute in genetics, after he sparked controversy by arguing that ancient humans lived for centuries, and that the shorter lifespan of modern humans is due to the sins of their ancestors. .

The doctor who was fired after the surreal comments (spbstu.ru/east2west news). The doctor who was fired after the surreal comments (spbstu.ru/east2west news).
Although the reason for Alexander Kudryavtsev's dismissal was not announced, the influential Russian Orthodox Church said it was related to religious discrimination.

Kudryavtsev, who headed the Vavilov Institute of General Genetics at the Academy of Sciences, said in his lecture that before the biblical flood, people lived up to 900 years, and that “original, inherited and individual sins” caused hereditary diseases that shortened the average lifespan.

He also said that children “up to the seventh generation are responsible for the sins of their parents,” according to the Meduza news site.

