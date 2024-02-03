A young Cuban woman was sentenced to three years in prison for taking a photo with the national flag

Cuban activist Annette Gonzalez GarciaThe Camagüey municipal court sentenced him to three years in prison for “assaulting national symbols.”

journalist Jose Luis Tan Estrada He reported this case on his profile on the social network X, where he attached a photo of the Camagüey court ruling.

The court also decided that the “1.60 meter Cuban flag” that the young woman used to take photos had been confiscated and remained “at the disposal of the Municipal Youth Communist League of Camagüey where it was delivered free of charge.”

It also imposed a “ban on him from leaving the national territory” during the period in which he is serving the main sentence restricting his freedom.

Annette Gonzalez Garcia She was arrested on March 23, 2023 by State Security in Camagüey province after posting some photos of herself wrapped in the flag on Facebook.

The images were part of the #LaFanderaEsDe todos initiative to support independent artists Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara Who was sentenced to five years in prison for the same crime.

he #ScienceForAll challenge It was introduced in 2019 by the San Isidro Movement in Old Havana, after its leader, Luis Manuel Otero, was arrested for staging the flag-draped display at the Dissent Museum.