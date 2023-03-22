This is what flooding in California looks like from space

Members of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) were able to capture an image. Shows the impact that atmospheric rivers have left in California. The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) showed differences in spatial views. Sacramento and San Francisco Bay In a gap of one year (2022-2023), as a result of floods and other recent events.

NASA researchers They explained that Two atmospheric rivers flowed through the California territory this month in succession, heavy rain and wind, as well as snow. The storm left millions without power It felled trees and flooded streets.

On March 16, the clouds cleared, and we got a chance to get the MODIS Sharp false color image of Sacramento and San Francisco Bay. Snow appears in light blue, water in dark blue, and plants in green. The photo of 2023 stands out High amounts of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Aerial view of Sacramento and San Francisco Bay in March 2022 NASA/Earth Observatory

The day before these pictures were taken, experts described the Red Bluff as the Sacramento River reached 78.9 meters of floodwaters. Very close to the record achieved in 1997. The water level affects northern Sacramento, where flooded farmland is seen. It is grown in that part of the Central Valley of California Rice, tomatoes, almonds and plums. It is worth noting that these fields are often deliberately covered with water by producers to control some pests.

Aerial view of Sacramento and San Francisco Bay in March 2023 NASA/Earth Observatory

Atmospheric rivers They are vast air corridors of steam. Besides, They are among the most dangerous storms in the mid-latitudes due to the amount of precipitation they can produce.. The most recent such events took place on March 10 and 11 in Monterey County. The small farming community of Bajaro had to be evacuated After the flood breaks a dam.

The same storm The Sacramento River raised its water level, forcing water over the Fremont Dam. Meanwhile, a second storm on March 14 brought maximum winds 124 kilometers per hour to San Francisco AirportSo the flights were delayed for a while.

Consequences too Affected McClellan-Palomar Airport Located northeast of Sacramento, the National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 100 kilometers per hour. This series of atmospheric rivers Snow piled up in the Sierra Nevada mountains, closing roads and stranding some residents.

In addition, according to data from the Central Sierra Snow Observatory taken by NASA, atmospheric rivers increased their snow levels to nearly 17 meters since October 1, 2022, the third highest indicator recorded at the Donner Pass station. Since opening in 1946.

