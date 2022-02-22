This is what clouds look like as they pass through the Martian sky – FireWire

NASA’s Curiosity rover has captured images of clouds on Mars, in two exceptional short videos released recently.

With nearly ten years on the Red Planet, curiosity, combined with persistence, The two American roving vehicles are on its roof.

NASA’s Jet Lab recently Video released Stressing that the rover is not designed to look at the sky, but only to search for rocks and explore the surface. Through a certain situation, he was able to observe the clouds.

What analysis can be done on the clouds of Mars?

Clouds on Mars captured by NASA’s Curiosity rover

They were two eight-frame movies taken on December 12, 2021, during the mission’s Sol day 3,325. Days on Mars, the Space Gateway explains, are slightly longer than the 24-hour cycle on Earth.

“Scientists can calculate how fast the clouds are moving and how high they are in the sky, by comparing the two perspectives,” the Jet Lab explained in its statement.

“These clouds are very high, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) above the surface. It is very cold at this altitude, indicating that these clouds consist of carbon dioxide ice rather than icy water clouds, which are usually found at lower altitudes.”

Clouds on Mars captured by NASA’s Curiosity rover

According to NASA’s Jet Lab, the clouds of Mars are very faint in the atmosphere, so special imaging techniques are needed to see them.

“Multiple photos were taken in order to obtain a clear and consistent background,” the statement said. “This allows anything else moving within the image (such as clouds or shadows) to become visible after subtracting this static background from each individual image.”

Characteristics of NASA’s Curiosity Probe

Curiosity was launched by Jet Lab on November 26, 2011, from Space Launch Complex 41 in Cape Canaveral, He reached the surface of Mars on August 6, 2012. He did so in the Atlas V 541 rover.

It weighs 899 kg and contains a radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG) for electrical power.

It has MastCam, MAHLI, MARDI, Hazcams and Navcams cameras, developed by Malin Space Science Systems, that provide images from different optics and various characteristics. It also has radiation detectors, environmental sensors and a robotic arm that is 2.1 meters long.