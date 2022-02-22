Android | Trick your mobile phone to say the name of the person calling you | Applications | Smartphones | Google phone | wander | Mobile phones | calls | Contacts | nda | nnni | data

Android It is an operating system for mobile devices developed by the technology giant Google, which has a large number of functions within its configurations, one of which allows you to set phone calls so that your smartphone speaks the name of the contact trying to call you, do you want to know how to add this option to a file Mobile ? Here we will explain it in detail. Take note.

It is very common to forget your cell phone in bed, living room, bathroom, etc., finally, leave it out of your reach, then when someone calls you, you will not know who it is or if it is an important call, especially now that Unwanted calls abound, so you will have to stop and see if you are interested in the contact who wants to communicate with you or not. This is over because Android It has a very interesting function of telling you out loud the name of the person or company calling you.

HOW TO MAKE ANDROID SAY THE NAME OF THE CONTACT CALLING YOU

First, enter your device’s Settings Android You’ll find it accompanied by a cogwheel or gear icon.

Now, locate and tap on the "Accessibility" section.

Here, tap on the “Interaction and Skill” option.

Go to “Answer / End Calls”.

Finally, turn on the switch called Read Names Aloud.

You have to activate the box “Read Names Aloud” (Image: Android)

Done, now every time one of your contacts calls you Android It will automatically say its name out loud, but if there are strange signs it will not be able to translate it as expected, for example: if you have a friend with the name “J(U)an”, the phone will say “jota, brackets, U, brackets, that” . to take it into account.

How to block spam calls on your Android phone

Download the app google phone .

. If your device has an Android operating system, it may arrive by default, otherwise you will have to download it.

Open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the upper right corner.

Click here on “Settings” and then on “Caller ID & Spam”.

Finally, enable all three options: “Display caller ID and spam,” “Filter spam calls,” and “Verified calls.”

Ready, this way when someone calls you, you will know who the contact is and you will also see a warning if it is a spam number or not.

How to increase your cell phone signal

According to juliGarciaco’s TikTok channel, the first thing you should do is enter the keyboard of your iPhone cell phone.

There type *3370#

Now don’t lose sight of your cell phone signal.

At that time, if you had a signal line, you would now see all bars increase.

This way, make the call you need to make and you will no longer hear it cut off.

Also, the same source reveals that if you get an error message, you don’t have to worry.

What does IP68 and IP53 mean on my ANDROID CELL

In the event that your cell phone has an IP68 rating, it means that it is protected from dust and water. what does it mean? Your mobile device can be submerged in the liquid.

However, your cell phone with IP68 cannot be submerged on the beach due to its high salt content, as well as in swimming pools, due to chlorine. Both elements are detrimental to your Android terminal.

The letters IP stand for “protection against ingress of water”, the six letters for “dust resistance” and the eight letters for “survival of immersion in water to a depth of 1.5 metres”.

On the other hand, in the case of IP53, it means that it can withstand certain drops of water such as rain or aerosols.

In this case, it should not be immersed in water because it does not have reinforced holes inside that generate a rapid exit of the liquid, and it can be damaged. Likewise, this certification does not mean that your Android cell phone is safe in places with dirt or sand.

