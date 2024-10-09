Hurricane Milton near the United States It has created unusual scenes, such as that of a man in Miami filling a large tank with gasoline in the back of a truck.

Profile Amelia’s son (@yan_miami.fl) Shared on Tik Tok The video is accompanied by a message: “Tato, we won’t run out of gasoline.” “This is the United States, not Cuba.”

In the comments section, many people pointed out that the approaching Hurricane Milton had unleashed panic and chaos among residents, fearing they would face hardship due to the potential damage this natural phenomenon could cause.

Recently, a Cuban woman shared on social media her surprise when someone visited Walmartin Miami, find Shortage of many products because of Hurricane Milton near the United StatesHe concluded that people were terrified.

Yanni Video shared by @yanimg30 Tik Tok Which confirms the occurrence of a state of panic, even though the center of the hurricane will be far from Miami.

The panic caused by Hurricane Milton’s proximity was also confirmed by TikTok profiles Nouri Calvo (@nurycalvosn) and O’Brien family (@familiaobrien) who showed up Florida supermarket tours Looking for water bottles and They left pictures showing the surprising shortages.

Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club And other major companies, surprisingly, were left without reserves Bottled water.

In turn, they found that Toilet tissue and bread They are other products that people bought until the shelves were empty.