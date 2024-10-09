October 11, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“This is the United States, not Cuba.”

“This is the United States, not Cuba.”

Zera Pearson October 10, 2024 2 min read

Hurricane Milton near the United States It has created unusual scenes, such as that of a man in Miami filling a large tank with gasoline in the back of a truck.

Profile Amelia’s son (@yan_miami.fl) Shared on Tik Tok The video is accompanied by a message: “Tato, we won’t run out of gasoline.” “This is the United States, not Cuba.”

In the comments section, many people pointed out that the approaching Hurricane Milton had unleashed panic and chaos among residents, fearing they would face hardship due to the potential damage this natural phenomenon could cause.

Recently, a Cuban woman shared on social media her surprise when someone visited Walmartin Miami, find Shortage of many products because of Hurricane Milton near the United StatesHe concluded that people were terrified.

Yanni Video shared by @yanimg30 Tik Tok Which confirms the occurrence of a state of panic, even though the center of the hurricane will be far from Miami.

The panic caused by Hurricane Milton’s proximity was also confirmed by TikTok profiles Nouri Calvo (@nurycalvosn) and O’Brien family (@familiaobrien) who showed up Florida supermarket tours Looking for water bottles and They left pictures showing the surprising shortages.

Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club And other major companies, surprisingly, were left without reserves Bottled water.

In turn, they found that Toilet tissue and bread They are other products that people bought until the shelves were empty.

See also  Jeff Bezos and his three tips for any entrepreneur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Walmart, Target, Aldi, and Costco have decided to close their stores for 24 hours on this date in November.
2 min read

Walmart, Target, Aldi, and Costco have decided to close their stores for 24 hours on this date in November.

October 11, 2024 Zera Pearson
HBO reveals the identity of Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto
1 min read

HBO reveals the identity of Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto

October 10, 2024 Zera Pearson
Walmart will close 11 stores in October
2 min read

Walmart will close 11 stores in October

October 9, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon
3 min read

The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon

October 11, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step
2 min read

Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step

October 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé
2 min read

All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé

October 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley
2 min read

Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley

October 11, 2024 Zera Pearson