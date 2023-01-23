This is the terrible situation of Georgina’s sister “I don’t even have to wash the dishes”

Georgina Rodriguez She is very excited to launch the second season of the reality show I’m Georgina on Netflix. He is also adjusting to his new life Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo And his family. Very different day to day Patriciahis paternal sister, who maintains that she is devastated and is making an appeal on TV again.

“I don’t have enough to wash the dishes. “It’s a shame for me,” said the woman, “but I can’t hide the truth.” public mirrorshows his home until then Georgina She is aware of the circumstances in which her sister and her three nephews live: «It is very sad to be like this, alone and without anyone’s help. I have to pray to God that it does not rain, because if it rains, the water falls on me through that leakage.”

Georgina and Patricia are not related

The truth is that Patricia tried to talk to her sister on several occasions without success, although the last time I was able to contact her was when her father died three years ago: «She told me she would give me the ashes and I am still waiting. I don’t understand why they don’t want to know anything. The memories stayed with me, they are my sisters and I don’t understand why they don’t want to know anything ».

«I don’t get it, I don’t know if it’s because they’re ashamed of me. I asked her for help for that. I called her on the phone and told her I didn’t have to pay for my children’s textbooks, and that she could call the school and take care of it. I never asked him for money. I do not want moneyso I work I and I make my living as I always have. At school they were waiting for my sister to call and my children are still waiting for their help.”

Patricia wants to restore contact with Georgina and Ivana: “I was left without a mother at the age of 11, no one took care of me, I grew up on the street. I always fought for my children, I had very young children. I don’t ask for anything else and I don’t expect any Thing. This helps me so that my sister can see me, Let him know I want nothing, but give me a reason.”.