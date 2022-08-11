Gerard Pique showed that his love for Shakira is over

Already emphasized the separation between Gerrard Pique s ShakiraAnd the Putting an end to a lot of speculation about LinkAlmost all of them relate to the player’s alleged infidelities. Now, according to him, it seems that love is over and this is reflected in his actions.

Between several dimes and direts, a chapter Shakira s Gerrard Pique It wasn’t one of the most harmonious, but it wasn’t one of the most complex either. Given the assessment of where the children will continue to live and with whom, this is what has kept them awake the most. While the player finally agreed to it Shakira If he moved to Miami with them, he would have put conditions on it.

Pique and Shakira: Conditions for separation from agreements

Finally, an agreement is reached and the Colombian will continue her life in Miami with her two children Milan and Sasha. However, the singer had to accept two Orders From a football player so that he can leave Spain.

As explained during the programme hot table On Telemundo, the football player was going to ask the artist 5 tickets a year in the first class and $ 400 thousand to pay off part of the debt he had in Spain. The singer did not object and agreed to the request of the father of her children, who would soon land in the United States, to rebuild his life.

Be that as it may, this decision was ideal for him, because he would continue his career at Inter Miami, namely the team headed by David Beckham. This will allow him to be close to his children and his work.

in this way, Gerard Pique showed that his love for Shakira was over, because he no longer cared about getting her back, but rather made him feel comfortable with work and being close to his children..

However, there is more. In the video we share, Pique presents his reasons and the truth about why the love between spouses has faded, very honestly.

The love between Gerard Pique and Shakira is over

Farewell to love: more reasons that separated Gerard Pique from Shakira

Apparently, the latest news indicates that Shakira You could see Chris Evans, who started following her on Instagram the same day the split became official. For her part, she also began to follow the actor, but even then, nothing unusual.

Although, on the part of either of the two, there has been nothing more than a controversial follow-up on the networks and some cross-data, Gerrard Pique It didn’t mean anything. On the contrary, the player focuses only on determining the position that makes him stand in place sons in all of this.

Even, who was said to be the third in the feud, the 22-year-old model whose name will begin with the letters CM, according to the latest information, is no longer speaking with Piqué.

It now appears that both are focused on their careers and avoid the paparazzi at all costs, who are alert to any movement either of them makes.

Farewell to love and confrontations. Do you think this is true?