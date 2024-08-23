This is the only country in the world that doesn’t have traffic lights: TV and the Internet have only recently arrived

In this modern age, where humans can travel from one continent to another in a single day, and technology is growing at a breakneck speed, it seems unreal that there is still a country in the world It has no traffic lights on its streets.

Although it may seem like a lie, In the heart of Asialocated in HimalayasThere is a small nation called BhutanWhich surprises everyone who visits it because of its lifestyle.

Due to the decision of the royal family, which is adored by the population and is the highest authority in the country, this device was placed at road intersections and other places to regulate traffic, It has not reached its streets yet.

However, Billiken reported that Quiet streets of Bhutan Compared to other cities, whose population is barely 800,000, the traffic level is not so low that traffic lights are dispensed with.

To avoid accidents in certain parts of the city, There are small checkpoints where there is a traffic police officer. It is responsible for directing drivers and pedestrians.

The main goal of Bhutan is the absence of traffic lights. keep your traditions intact Thus not being left aside by technology.

Although traffic lights have become an essential tool in the world, In Bhutan they can still live without them. There is no proposal to install the aforementioned system on its streets.

There is another curiosity about this magical place surrounded by mountains. Until a few years ago they didn’t have television., Much less internet. That was until 1999, when, at the initiative of Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the fourth Dragon King, who had the opportunity to travel abroad, he worked to bring the technology to his land.

Bhutan, in its attempt to keep its traditions intact, It has been closed to tourism for many years.There was no need to even have ATMs, but after opening its doors to the world, tourists can now withdraw money to buy souvenirs.

Anyone who wants to visit the city should know that. Only 150,000 tourists are allowed in annually. Everyone, without exception, should have a guide, because it is impossible to tour the country alone.

