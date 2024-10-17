This is the new bucket for trick-or-treating at McDonald’s

This is the new set of buckets for Halloween trick-or-treating at McDonald’s.

In Mexico, only 2.5% celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating, according to Statista.

Halloween is a celebrity commonly celebrated by English speakers and is not lost on brands.

One consumer was impressed after finding a new Happy Meal product at McDonald’sWhen he saw that the buckets were back for trick-or-treating on Halloween, he caught his attention, so he decided to share them on social media to show his excitement.

Halloween at McDonald’s

In the video that was posted on the TikTok platform, the moment appeared in which you can see how he enters McDonald’s So he could buy a happy meal, but he was amazed when he found that buckets were back in demand at Calaverita, something that caught his attention from the beginning.

In the images, you can see some elements that hint at the promotional elements of these buckets, where underage characters like the skeleton, mummy, vampire and monster can make it out trick-or-treating on the day. October 31 From this year.

Each bucket has a set of stickers so they can be decorated, which can be obtained for the modest sum of 100 pesos, so they can be shown as interesting in different aspects, an issue that the Halloween season helps brands launch from promotion.

Soon some people began to confuse that this type of bucket comes out regularly, but the truth is that it is in USA This promotion has been launched more than other countries in latin americaso it can be shown as something interesting in an issue related to different and different issues.

Halloween in brands.

Halloween has become an excellent opportunity for brands to connect with their customers in a creative and fun way. This holiday, many companies are launching themed campaigns and products that take advantage of the festive and mysterious atmosphere of the season.

Thanks to decorations, special packaging, limited promotions and interactive activities, brands are able to attract customers’ attention, generate interest and increase sales.

For example, food and beverage companies often release limited-edition products in Halloween-inspired flavors, such as pumpkin, cinnamon, and spice, or in spooky-themed presentations. It is also common for clothing and cosmetics brands to offer collections of fashion, makeup and accessories, giving consumers options for their celebrations.

Additionally, many brick-and-mortar and online stores decorate their spaces or websites with Halloween decorations, creating an immersive shopping experience that encourages impulse buying.

Starbucks

A prime example of this is Starbucks, which every year launches its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte and other special drinks and products for the Halloween season.

Through in-store decorations, social media promotions, and a focus on popular fall flavors, Starbucks creates an experience that not only appeals to Halloween fans, but also encourages repeat purchases and keeps customers excited and connected to the season.

