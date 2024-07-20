July 20, 2024

This is the atmosphere before the Bronco concert in El Salvador

July 20, 2024

Broncos, a regional Mexican band, performed at the Cuscatlan stadium. The rain didn’t stop their fans from reaching the stadium.

Salvadoran fans rough They were there to enjoy the show of the famous Mexican group.

Their followers dazzled in colorful abayas and jackets, and were excited to get up close to the artists of “If I Ever Fall in Love Again,” “Two Women in One Direction,” “In High Heels,” “Between Heaven and Hell” and many more. More.

Fans of the group, including Abigail Martinez, Fernanda Henriquez and TikToker Tulipan Negro, sported a look with a Nordic twist. Photos: EDH/Jessica Orellana

There was also no shortage of farm-style clothing: boots and hats. Marcela Quintanilla confirmed that this was her favorite collection and that she was happy with the show.

Catherine Figueroa enjoyed the unmissable mechanical bull. Photo: EDH/Jessica Orellana

Members Arsenio Guajardo, Jose Adan Esparza, Guadalupe Esparza, Rene Esparza and Javier Cantú were also very grateful for the support and affection of the Salvadorans, who arrived at the stadium early.

Rosa Martinez and Gloria Mendez Martinez, mother and daughter, ready to sing Bronco songs. Photo: EDH/Jessica Orellana

Bronco also releases its new song “1000 Likes,” a song about love in the age of social media, showing its continued adaptation to new generations.

Rain was no problem. Photo: EDH/Jessica Orellana
See also  Did you forget about Belinda? Lubelo Rivera and Ninel Conde kiss during El Retador | video

