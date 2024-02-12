This is how you can claim stimulus check for your seniors

In the United States, on February 13, some families with older adults will be able to get trigger testing. Therefore, this date will also be when the first payment is made to Delaware residents.



In this way, the house owners above 65 years of age will get economic benefit, he said. But, the reality is that more than one person who meets the requirements and shares the property can claim the money.

This means that even though only one loan is allowed per property, they can make a claim on the same property. Therefore, co-owners can share a Delaware trigger check.

Therefore, the amount released will be based on the participation of these co-owners and senior citizens in the property.

Features of this stimulation test

It is worth clarifying that this amount is automatically deducted from the applicant's property tax bill. This will be done before the district sends out the corresponding mailings.

In the meantime, it will be used first for the taxes due and then, if there is any money left over, it will be sent as a check in the mail.

The amount people receive for this state stimulus check depends on many factors, but the average payment is estimated to be $500.00 USD.

Let's remember that this Delaware stimulus check is available every year, so recipients don't have to reapply for it every year.

However, applicants must pay their full property tax bill at the end of each tax year. This will ensure they qualify for the property tax credit next season.

Those with questions about the process may contact the Delaware Department of Finance directly for clarification.

For this they can access to this website Or call Sussex County at 802-855-7871 and New Castle County at 302-395-5520. Finally, in Kent County, can be reached at 302-744-2341.