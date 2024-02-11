The White House condemned Trump's statements supporting Russian attacks on NATO allies

Former US President Donald J. Trump during a campaign event in Conway, South Carolina (USA) on February 10, 2024. EFE/ Randall Hill



Government of Joe Biden He described the former president's statements as insane and cruel Donald Trump To support a Russian attack on NATO allies People who are not up to date with their financial obligations.

Trump made the announcement Saturday at a campaign rally in Conway, South Carolina “encouraged” Russia must attack To US allies in military alliances with outstanding debts.

“A president of a great country stands up and says, 'Well sir, if we don't pay and Russia attacks us, will you protect us?' said the elder, before revealing his answer: “No, I will not. To protect them, in fact I will encourage them (to Russia) to do what they want. They must pay off the debt.

The statement comes after Trump, President Joe Biden's rival in the November election, pressured Republican lawmakers in Congress to sink a bill that included aid to Ukraine.

Addressing his supporters, Trump (2017-2021) said he made his comments about Russia during a meeting of NATO leaders in response to a hypothetical question about creditors.

The White House described the comments as “appalling and disturbing.” It is a statement.

FILE PHOTO: The national flags of Ukraine and the European Union are raised in front of the NATO symbol in central Kiev, Ukraine, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

President Biden has “restored our alliances and made us stronger in the world because he knows that every commander-in-chief's first responsibility is to keep the American people safe,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.

Without mentioning Trump by name, Bates added, “Encouraging the invasion of our closest allies by murderous regimes is outrageous and unconscionable.”

He also said that these measures They “threaten America's national security, global stability, and our domestic economy.”.

For his part, the Secretary General of NATO, Jens StoltenbergTrump accused the countries of the Atlantic alliance of “undermining the security” and yesterday threatened not to protect members of the bloc that do not allocate enough money to collective security.

“Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines our security, including that of the United States, and puts American and European soldiers at greater risk,” Stoltenberg said in a press release.

However, he stressed that NATO “remains ready with the ability to defend all allies” and warned that “any attack” against any of its members would be “responded with a coordinated and forceful response” following the defense policy. Alliance included in Article 5 of the Atlantic Treaty.

Stoltenberg also expressed his desire for the US to be a “strong and steadfast ally” of NATO. Trump wants to run again as the Republican nominee “regardless of who wins” the country's November 2024 presidential election.

European Council President Charles Michel this Sunday accused Trump of “serving the interests” of Russian President Vladimir Putin and not bringing “more security or peace to the world” with these statements.

Former President Trump, the Republican nominee for next November's presidential election, has expressed doubts about NATO's existence and helping Ukraine defend itself against an invasion launched by Russia in February 2022.

The United States has provided more financial aid to Ukraine than any other country, but that aid is currently stagnant, conditioned by Republicans in Congress to take a hard line on internal immigration policies.

(With information from EFE and AFP)