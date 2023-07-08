This is how you can “buy” permanent citizenship in the US – Enzyname de Ciencia

In the collective imagination, “buy“The nationality sounds attractive, but in reality, there is no direct process for acquiring US citizenship through cash transactions. However, There is a legal program called EB-5 It allows foreign investors to get green card and, eventually, the opportunity to apply for US citizenship.

In this note, let’s explore what the program consists of EB-5its needs and its relevance in the context of the settlement and Invest in America.

What is this program about?

The Immigrant Investor Program, also known as EB-5 (Employment-Based Fifth Option), was established by the United States Congress in 1990 with the objective of encouraging foreign investment in business projects that create employment in the country. The Scheme is jurisdictional United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

To qualify for the EB-5 program, investors must meet certain requirements. One of them Make the minimum investment established by law, which may vary depending on whether the investment is in a Target Employment Area (TEA) or not. Currently, the minimum investment required is $1,800,000 in non-tea areasand in $900,000 in those areas. These areas are defined as rural or high unemployment areas.

In addition, investors must demonstrate that their investment has generated or at least will generate 10 full-time jobs for skilled workers in two years. It should be noted that the EB-5 application process is rigorous and requires detailed documentation of the source of funds invested.

Once the application is filed and USCIS approval is received, investors and their spousesSingle children under the age of 21 receive a conditional green card, allowing them to legally live and work in the United States for a period of two years. At the end of that period, Investors have to file a petition to get a permanent green card with conditions removed.

Although “buy“Misleading the nation, the EB-5 program provides a legal way to get foreign investors A green card and eventually become a US citizen. The program encourages investment and job creation in the United States, providing opportunities for investors and host communities.

It should be noted that the EB-5 process A thorough analysis of legal and financial requirements is required, Therefore, it is recommended to seek specialist legal advice before embarking on this type of investment. It is also important to stay up-to-date with the latest information Terms and Program ChangesAs these can develop over time.

In short, the EB-5 program provides a legal path to investment-based immigration to the United States, encouraging economic growth and job creation. Although Can’t “buy”.“This program provides an opportunity for investors who want to contribute to the development of the country, directly to US citizenship