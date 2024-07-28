This is how you can activate the META AI feature in WhatsApp to learn English for free – Teach Me About Science

Learning to speak a new language will always provide you with new opportunities for professional and personal growth. In this case, the language of utmost importance to learn is English, which is the most in-demand language when it comes to learning a new foreign language, since knowing English immediately makes you a bilingual person and it will be easier for you to get hired in many jobs both in your country and abroad.

Thanks to today’s digital age, we have a great number of possibilities to learn English from anywhere we want, whether on public transport, during some free time at work or from the comfort of our home.

All this thanks to the wide range of online courses available on the web, taking these courses is very simple and there is something for everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, some are free and others are paid, and even with a certificate.

However, there is a new way to learn English that is replacing many of the courses that exist today, and that is why it has become very popular, thanks to the simple way in which it learns, and because it is available to everyone and is free. This is the free AI assistant that is now available on Meta’s social networks: Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

You probably have all or some of these social networks, so you have the opportunity to learn English while enjoying one of these platforms. The method is very simple and we will explain it to you below.

Step by step to practice English with Meta AI

Thanks to the availability of Meta IA on any social network, you can learn and practice English anytime you want, just open the conversation with Meta IA and write a message specifying your desire to practice your English.

We give you the following situation as an example, here at Enséñame de Ciencia we start a conversation with Meta IA and ask him the following: Can you help me learn English? Meta AI immediately responded: “Of course! I’m here to help you learn English” and below it shows you some options where you can start practicing your English. In these options you can practice your English through conversation, you can review grammar, you can learn new words, it also gives you readings and teaches you how to write. Check out the image below:

As you can see in the picture, depending on the option you submit, it will provide you with options to learn and practice English while enjoying your social network.

It is important to note that this does not only work with English, but you can also try it with any other language. Likewise, it is also important to know the languages ​​available so that you can learn and practice them.

To do this, we provide you with a list of available languages:

° German

° Spanish

° French

° Indian

° Hindi – Text in Latin letters

° Italian

° Portuguese

° English

Here’s the thing, learning a language has never been easier and more accessible.