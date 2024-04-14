This is how to find out if you've been blocked on WhatsApp, without having to send messages

Since WhatsApp started operating in 2009, Meta's app has become the most important, essential and people's favorite instant messaging app in the world. According to the Hootsuite and We Are Social portals, the social network has 2,000 million users, and the number is expected to reach 3,000 million by 2027.

Interaction between people is made possible thanks to a continuous service that includes new functions that help to establish contact with others in a quick and efficient way. For this reason, anyone who adds it to their mobile device will be able to talk to family and friends, through all kinds of content, such as photos, videos, emojis and stickers.

In addition, constant updates mean that the app contains countless tricks, aiming to improve the user experience on WhatsApp. Among the tricks mentioned above are hiding the connection “online” or the word “writing”. Likewise, the user can activate Dark Mode.

But there is a function that many wonder about. It's about knowing when a user who is part of a contact has blocked you. In this order of thoughts, if this function occurs, people can take into account the following characteristics, signs and methods that can help in assessing the situation.

How do you know if you have been blocked on WhatsApp?

You can't see your profile picture: One of the most obvious signs that someone has blocked you is that you won't be able to see that person's profile picture. Instead, you'll see the default WhatsApp photo or the last photo you remember seeing before you were blocked.

