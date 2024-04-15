April 15, 2024

'The Devil' Was Captured Wandering the Earth: Where Did It Happen?

Roger Rehbein April 15, 2024

On April 21, “Satan” will be closer to the Sun, and will be visible even in Honduras.

Comet Diablo, scientifically named 12P/Pons Brooks, has already been captured orbiting the Sun, almost close to our planet Earth.

It is worth noting that “Diablo” is a comet present in space, consisting of rocks and ice, and currently orbiting in the solar system.

This comet “Diablo” has a diameter of about 34 kilometers, and it takes 71 years to revolve around the sun, and it will be visible again in 2095.

Thanks to its proximity to Earth, pictures of Comet Diablo were taken by fans of science and astronomical events.

In Mexico, Internet users posted several photos of its appearance, which actually turned the Internet upside down due to the amazing brilliance of Comet “Diablo” in its tail.

Roberto Schongarth Carías, National Director of Scientific Research and Astronomy at Western International School, told LA PRENSA that April 21, 2024 would be the ideal time to observe Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks in Honduras, always far from pollution.

According to the astronomy expert, this comet “Diablo” was previously observed by the Chinese in the years 1385 and 1437. And also in 1884 AD.

04/14/202415:11 h. / Jose Carcamo

