May 18, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is how the tremor felt today in the Dominican Republic

Phyllis Ward May 18, 2023 2 min read

a Earthquake A magnitude of 5.2 was recorded Thursday morning in the municipality of Altamira, Puerto Plata province.

The telluric movement that has been confirmed before National Seismology Center of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD)at a depth of 10.8 km east of the aforementioned area.

Users of various social networks reported feeling the Earthquake In different cities in Cibao, including La Vieja, Santiago, Moca, Navarrete, Imbert, Puerto Plata, etc.

Next, we share some of the reactions netizens had.

@employee: “I felt so powerful in La Vega!”

@employee“They woke me up early with a shake. From Mocha.

@employee: “The swing that awakens people to leave us with our hearts racing”

@employee: «But what strength did she tremble!!!».

@employee: “how strong the shiver is”

@employee: “We all woke up!”

@employee“The hit I hope for.”

@employeeTweeta fell out of bed.

delkisnunez: Strong tremor was felt in Santo Domingo Norte

crynly: severe dizziness when waking up from the #shake

FSULSONA # Mild tremor was felt in Santo Domingo Oeste

@petrvs55: The tremor felt strong

Zoom in

According to the information obtained, the earthquake also caused several cracks in the housing in the municipality of Imbert, Puerto Plata.

Read on:

Strong earthquake was felt in Puerto Plata and other points in the Dominican Republic

The Kanodromo case: one year in prison for the Ombudsman’s abusers

See also  Who are the presidents who will attend the Summit of the Americas?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Thousands of Cubans in Uruguay will remain illegal with this new measure

May 18, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Cuban policeman returns his missing bag with $8,000

May 17, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

They reported 50 immigrants being kidnapped on a highway in northern Mexico

May 17, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

1 min read

This is how the tremor felt today in the Dominican Republic

May 18, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

This Thursday will be hotter than yesterday: 27 cities are on extreme heat alert

May 18, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The crude geographical error in “La Madre” that few have realized

May 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Jay Jackson believes he “anticipated” his performances in the controversial Aaron Judge HR

May 18, 2023 Cassandra Curtis