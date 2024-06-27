This is how the table for Group Two positions in Copa America 2024 remains

This is the position of the Ecuadorian national team in Copa America 2024.

The Ecuadorian national team achieved an important victory over Jamaica to remain in the competition in the Copa AmericaWhile Venezuela did the same thing against Mexico and finally became the first seed from Group Two to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

After the victory of Ecuador and Venezuela. CONMEBOL dominates Group B above CONCACAFIt was also determined that the Jamaican national team would be permanently eliminated from this tournament. This is how Group B ranked:

equipment points General Director 1) Venezuela 6 +2 2) Ecuador 3 +1 3) Mexico 3 0 4) Jamaica 0 -3

In the last date for the second group, Ecuador and Mexico will determine the last seed in Group TwoWhile Venezuela will face Jamaica with the goal of finishing the qualifiers undefeated. These matches will be held next Sunday, June 30.

Ecuador defeats Jamaica in Copa America 2024 (Photo: GettyImages)

To qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa America, the Ecuadorian national team only needs to draw with Mexico. Ecuador’s goal difference is much better and this allows them to handle many results, however, they also have the potential to be the leader and thus avoid Argentina in the quarter-finals.

When and at what time will the Ecuador-Mexico match be played in the Copa America?

The Ecuadorian national team will play in the 2024 Copa America Their last match is against Mexico next Sunday, June 30, 2024. The match will also start at 7:00 PM (EC) and will be played in a unified manner from the Venezuela-Jamaica match.

On what channel can you watch Copa America in Ecuador?

The definition of Copa América 2024 in Ecuador can be followed on Ecuavisa, El Canal del Fútbol and DSports signals. The first two only broadcast Ecuador’s matches and the championship deciders. The “La Tre” team seeks to qualify for the second time in a row to the quarter-finals.