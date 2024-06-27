June 28, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is how the table for Group Two positions in Copa America 2024 remains

This is how the table for Group Two positions in Copa America 2024 remains

Cassandra Curtis June 27, 2024 2 min read

Ecuador national team

This is the position of the Ecuadorian national team in Copa America 2024.

by Jose Cedeno Mendoza

© imagoThis is what the second group of Copa America 2024 looked like

The Ecuadorian national team achieved an important victory over Jamaica to remain in the competition in the Copa AmericaWhile Venezuela did the same thing against Mexico and finally became the first seed from Group Two to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

After the victory of Ecuador and Venezuela. CONMEBOL dominates Group B above CONCACAFIt was also determined that the Jamaican national team would be permanently eliminated from this tournament. This is how Group B ranked:

equipment points General Director
1) Venezuela 6 +2
2) Ecuador 3 +1
3) Mexico 3 0
4) Jamaica 0 -3

In the last date for the second group, Ecuador and Mexico will determine the last seed in Group TwoWhile Venezuela will face Jamaica with the goal of finishing the qualifiers undefeated. These matches will be held next Sunday, June 30.

Ecuador defeats Jamaica in Copa America 2024 (Photo: GettyImages)

To qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa America, the Ecuadorian national team only needs to draw with Mexico. Ecuador’s goal difference is much better and this allows them to handle many results, however, they also have the potential to be the leader and thus avoid Argentina in the quarter-finals.

When and at what time will the Ecuador-Mexico match be played in the Copa America?

The Ecuadorian national team will play in the 2024 Copa America Their last match is against Mexico next Sunday, June 30, 2024. The match will also start at 7:00 PM (EC) and will be played in a unified manner from the Venezuela-Jamaica match.

See also  Platense of 'Primitivo' Maradiaga returned to the marathon and added his first win of the tournament

On what channel can you watch Copa America in Ecuador?

The definition of Copa América 2024 in Ecuador can be followed on Ecuavisa, El Canal del Fútbol and DSports signals. The first two only broadcast Ecuador’s matches and the championship deciders. The “La Tre” team seeks to qualify for the second time in a row to the quarter-finals.

reconnaissance Which team do you think will accompany Venezuela to the next round?

Which team do you think will accompany Venezuela to the next round?

44 people have already voted

I graduated in Social Communication in Journalism in 2021 from the Central University of Ecuador. Five years of experience in sports journalism attached to the editorial staff in various houses such as HIT Deportivo and Pichincha Comunicaciones. Currently at Bolavip he covers Ecuadorian sports information, especially football, focusing on teams such as Barcelona, ​​Emelec, Independiente del Valle, Liga de Quito, as well as the Ecuadorian national team.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Summary and result of Mexico (0)-(1) Venezuela in Copa America 2024

June 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

What does Mexico need to progress at Copa America 2024?

June 27, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Summary of the Ecuador vs Jamaica match (3-1). Objectives

June 27, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Summary and result of Mexico (0)-(1) Venezuela in Copa America 2024

June 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Elon Musk: SpaceX wins contract to destroy International Space Station

June 28, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The court convicts former chancellor Hector Silva of defamation charges against Representative Christian Guevara

June 28, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

USA Social Security: Who are the retirees receiving U$D 4,200 at the end of June 2024? | USA | Advice | America

June 28, 2024 Winston Hale