This is how the keys to the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana 2024 remained | South American Cup

the South American Cup The round of 16 has concluded, and on Thursday the eight teams that will play in the quarter-finals of the continental tournament in the coming weeks were announced.
Three Brazilians, three Argentines, a Colombian and a Paraguayan will be the clubs that will compete in this case where there will be great matches.
The only tricolour representative will be Independiente Medellin, who eliminated Palestino in the round of 16 and will now face Lanús from Argentina in this case.
For its part, Colombian representation will also be at the heart of the confrontation between Racing and Atlético Paranaense. Roger Martínez, Juan Fernando Quintero and Johan Carbonero are active in the academy, and the latter two were key players in the round of 16 against Huachipato.
This is how the quarter-final matches of the Copa Sudamericana 2024 will be held
Corinthians vs. Power
First leg: Castelao Stadium (Fortaleza)
Return: Arena Corinthians (Sao Paulo)
Racing Club vs. Atletico Paranaense
Going to: Arena da Baixada (Curitiba)
Return: President Peron Stadium (El Cilindro) (Buenos Aires)
Liberty vs. Cruzeiro
First leg: La Huerta Stadium (Asuncion).
Return: Mineirão Stadium (Belo Horizonte)
Independiente Medellin vs. Lanus
First leg: Ciudad de Lanús Stadium (Buenos Aires)
Return: Atanasio Gerardo Stadium (Medellin)
