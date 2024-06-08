This is how the “Choose Your Beauty” vote works.

A few days before the end of the electronic voting next Monday so that you can choose one of the “50 Most Beautiful”. People in Spanish As of 2024, nothing has been decided yet.

Online voting began on May 28 and more than 50 thousand votes have already been registered from users who wanted to support one of the five candidates and those who nominated them.

As we revealed at the beginning of the vote, People in Spanish On this occasion, he invited five celebrities and asked each of them to nominate another celebrity for the “50 Most Beautiful” award.

Adamari Lopez, Clovis, Marjorie D’Souza, Clarissa Molina And Carmen Villalobos, who have already secured their place on this year’s list, are the celebrities nominated. Their candidates for inclusion in the Belos list are in the same order: Carla Monrog, Rafael Nieves, Diva, Celine Toribio And Maya.

Top Stop Music/Lapolla PR; Victor Chavez/Getty Images; Alondra Angeles / Courtesy of MS Communications; Aldo Cantu @aldocantu; Heat mix



So far, Adamari Lopez and his candidate Carla Monrogue remain in the lead, followed closely by Marjorie de Souza and La Divasa. The other three candidates are further away, but there is nothing that public support cannot save.

Voting is still open until next Monday! So raise your voice and choose your favorite candidate to be included in the “50 Most Beautiful” list of 2024. Enter In this link To cast your vote and enter your email to ensure your vote is counted.