This is how the Champions League standings remained after the end of the first day; Barcelona lost to Monaco

This Thursday is the first day of the league stage. revocation With unexpected results, such as defeat. FC Barcelona 2-1 away Monaco From France After playing all the matches on date 1, Bayern Munich He is the one who leads Ranking table The follower revocation For having a better goal difference after beating Dinamo Zagreb 9-2.

he Celtic Honduran Luis Palma came in second place. Bayer Leverkusen Xabi Alonso is third thanks to his 4-0 win over Feyenoord. On the other hand, things started off badly for him. Barcelona to Hansi Flickwho fell in front of him Monaco They have zero points left. blackboard. Atletico Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, beat Leipzig 2-1 at home, with a goal scored by Jose Maria Gimenez in the 90th minute.

Another match on Thursday was between Atalanta and Arsenal, which ended in a goalless draw. Benfica beat Red Star 2-1. Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Dortmund, Sporting Lisbon, Sparta Prague, Aston VillaAnd the other teams that added three.