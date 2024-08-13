This is how the arrangement became after Monday (+video)

During Monday, August 12, a new day of the Grand Slam was held, which saw slight movements in some sections, so it is important to know the news of the ranking.

This history has seen some heavyweight games, and some teams arguably benefited without playing, as was the case with the Orioles, who were once again alone at the top of the East, after the Yankees’ setback.

And these are the positions in the American League:

East Section:

Baltimore Orioles (70-49) New York Yankees (70-50) Boston Red Sox (62-55) Tampa Bay Rays (59-59) Toronto Blue Jays (55-64)

Central Section:

Cleveland Guardians (70-49) Minnesota Twins (66-52) Kansas City Royals (65-54) Detroit Tigers (56-63) Chicago White Sox (29-91)

Western Section:

Houston Astros (63-55) Seattle Mariners (63-56) Texas Rangers (55-64) Anaheim Angels (52-67) Oakland Athletics (50-69).

This is how the situations in the old circle work:

Eastern Section:

Philadelphia Phillies (69-49) Atlanta Braves (62-56) New York Mets (61-57) Washington Citizens (54-65) Miami Marlins (44-75)

Central Section:

Milwaukee Brewers (67-51) St. Louis Cardinals (60-59) Chicago Cubs (59-61) Cincinnati Reds (58-61) Pittsburgh Pirates (56-62)

Western Section: