This is a table of the best scorers in history

It doesn’t stop and keeps going. Cristiano Ronaldo Steady in his race to reach 1000 goals In professional football this Monday he scored again with Victory.

The Portuguese star achieved this goal 904 points He gave his team a 2-1 victory over Al Rayyan in the group stage of the league Asian Champions. Lots of CR7 He arrived in the 76th minute, after receiving a ball inside the area and shooting it with his left foot at the opposing goalkeeper, indicating that he did not suffer from an injury to his leg. With his goal, he reached 7 goals this season with Al-Nasr, and he previously scored in the Arab League, the Super Cup, and now in the Champions League. Something crazy that he also adds two assists in just two games.

Moreover, with this goal he regained his superiority (63). Lionel Messi In the list of the best scorers in history. The Argentine came close after scoring a goal with Inter Miami against Charlotte. Messi He can close the gap again on Wednesday (October 2) when he faces… Columbus Crew By MLS. Ronaldo For his part, he plays again until Saturday (October 5) against Arabism to Saudi Professional League. Another thing that can continue to be added is Robert Lewandowski (659), the Polish is the Pichichi of the Spanish League with seven goals that contributed to his rise. On Tuesday, they will play in the Champions League against Young Boys.

