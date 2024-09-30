October 2, 2024

This is a table of the best scorers in history

Cassandra Curtis October 1, 2024

09-30-2024

It doesn’t stop and keeps going. Cristiano Ronaldo Steady in his race to reach 1000 goals In professional football this Monday he scored again with Victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo presents the job: the salary it pays, the positions available and the conditions that must be met

The Portuguese star achieved this goal 904 points He gave his team a 2-1 victory over Al Rayyan in the group stage of the league Asian Champions.

Lots of CR7 He arrived in the 76th minute, after receiving a ball inside the area and shooting it with his left foot at the opposing goalkeeper, indicating that he did not suffer from an injury to his leg.

With his goal, he reached 7 goals this season with Al-Nasr, and he previously scored in the Arab League, the Super Cup, and now in the Champions League. Something crazy that he also adds two assists in just two games.

Today there was no SIIIIIIU. The insect appeared and pointed with his hands towards the sky to dedicate the entry to his father, who will celebrate his birthday today. It doesn’t matter how much time passes. José Dinis will always live in the heart of CR7.

Moreover, with this goal he regained his superiority (63). Lionel Messi In the list of the best scorers in history. The Argentine came close after scoring a goal with Inter Miami against Charlotte.

Messi He can close the gap again on Wednesday (October 2) when he faces… Columbus Crew By MLS.

Ronaldo For his part, he plays again until Saturday (October 5) against Arabism to Saudi Professional League.

Another thing that can continue to be added is Robert Lewandowski (659), the Polish is the Pichichi of the Spanish League with seven goals that contributed to his rise. On Tuesday, they will play in the Champions League against Young Boys.

Keylor Navas’ reaction after not signing for Barcelona reveals his future in professional football

-Table of the best scorers in history-

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 904 goals in 1,241 matches (average 0.73)

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 841 in 1073 matches (0.78)

Joseph Pekan (Austria) – 759 in 495 (1.53)

Pele (Brazil) – 757 x 820 (0.92)

Romário (Brazil) – 745 in 962 (0.77)

Gerd Müller (Germany) – 735 on 793 (0.93)

Ferenc Puskas (Hungary) – 704 on 718 (0.98)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 659 in 938 (0.70)

Jimmy Jones (Ireland) – 647 in 614 (1.05)

Eusebio (Portugal) – 621 in 639 (0.97)

