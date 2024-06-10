This is a new service at the US Embassy in Mexico

Available US visa It is usually a long process that requires a lot of patience and attention to avoid making mistakes: collecting documents, telling the truth during the interview and proving with evidence that you do not want to stay and live in the United States.

Recently, the US Embassy in Mexico announced a new service for people Speech or hearing impairment They can carry out the procedure in a more accessible way. in today destinations We tell you what it’s all about.

US visa. Photo: EL UNIVERSAL archive

“With the intention of providing the requested service Visa to us More accessible People with disabilities Speaking or listening, the US Embassy in Mexico offers an interpretation service Mexican Sign Language (LSM)“, indicates on its official site.

This service is provided in conjunction with translators LSM Professionals on appointment at Embassy. In this way, people with speech or hearing impairments can request reports and have their doubts resolved throughout the process.

Through its official website, The US Embassy in Mexico He shared a guide to request a new service Description of Mexican Sign Language. Steps:

Fill out the DNS-160 form at https://ceac.state.gov/genniv/

Create a profile on the official dating system page Visa to us Whose address is https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-mx/niv.

Whose address is https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-mx/niv. Pay the application fee in cash at any Scotiabank or Citipanamex branch.

Choose any available date. This will not be the end date of your appointment as you will be assigned a specific day on which the LSM service will be provided.

Request LSM Interpretation Services: Once your appointment is scheduled, complete the visa contact form (at this link https://mx.usembassy.gov/contactovisas) and request an interpretation service. Description of LSM.

Important: For the last step, select “Another question” in section 2 and select “Next”. Then, answer questions 1 to 8 with your data.

Finally, in Section 9 “Comment / Interpretation”, indicate that you want to request assistance with interpretation with Mexican Sign Language and indicate what consular service you need, in this case, a visa.

Once you have completed the process, the embassy will contact the applicants via email and provide them with further instructions for the appointment.

