October 13, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This has not happened in 80 thousand years

This has not happened in 80 thousand years

Roger Rehbein October 13, 2024 2 min read

On Saturday, October 12th Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchenshan-Atlas It will be its closest approach to Earth. According to what was reported by CNN. The next time this event will happen will be in 80,000 years.

According to standards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

A massive amount of data has been leaked from Game Freak • Pokémon Center games
2 min read

A massive amount of data has been leaked from Game Freak • Pokémon Center games

October 13, 2024 Roger Rehbein
You will never see him this way again in your life
2 min read

You will never see him this way again in your life

October 12, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Scientists say the Great Red Spot on Jupiter is moving unexpectedly
5 min read

Scientists say the Great Red Spot on Jupiter is moving unexpectedly

October 12, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

They weigh in with appreciations and special mentions for Formosa students at the National Science Fair – Agenfor
2 min read

They weigh in with appreciations and special mentions for Formosa students at the National Science Fair – Agenfor

October 13, 2024 Zera Pearson
Mexico vs. Valencia: Equal qualifications
4 min read

Mexico vs. Valencia: Equal qualifications

October 13, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
A massive amount of data has been leaked from Game Freak • Pokémon Center games
2 min read

A massive amount of data has been leaked from Game Freak • Pokémon Center games

October 13, 2024 Roger Rehbein
You represent the great hope for change
1 min read

You represent the great hope for change

October 13, 2024 Phyllis Ward