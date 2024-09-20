Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has the longest TSA security line in the United States. (Getty)

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport The airport has been identified with the security line. TSA The longest in the United States, according to a recent study by Swax Based on data analysis Q sensorThis airport is an essential piece for airlines such as Allegiant Air, JetBlue and Spirit AirlinesThe average wait time is 15 minutes and 27 seconds. Although smaller than Miami International Airport,Reports have shown that Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood is significantly slower in terms of security screening. Time Out Miami.

The study conducted a detailed analysis of the Waiting times At security checkpoints at the 31 largest airports in the United States, each of which will handle more than 10 million passengers in 2023. This data was collected every hour of every day of the week, allowing researchers to calculate an average for each airport and identify the times with the most and least activity at security checkpoints, according to Swax.

Other airports highlighted in the study include: Chicago O’Hare International Airportwhich recorded queues TSA The fastest with an average of 2 minutes and 8 seconds. Likewise, Tampa International Airport In Florida it ranked #11, with an average wait time of TSA 10 minutes and 20 seconds.

Data analysis showed that Wednesday is the busiest day for security checks in Fort Lauderdale AirportWhile Monday is the quietest day. Peak times were recorded at 5 a.m., with wait times peaking at 24 minutes and 51 seconds. In contrast, 2 a.m. is the quietest time. Average wait time is only 34 seconds.it is Swax.

A study by SOAX revealed wait times at security checkpoints at 31 major U.S. airports. (Getty)



At the beginning of this year, Federal Aviation Administration The United States has allocated $50 million in funds to Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International AirportThis is the largest amount ever given to any airport in the country and will be used to improve and facilitate connectivity between terminals. Move around safe areas without having to go out and back to security checkpoints.it is Time Out Miami.

Below is a list of the largest airports in the United States with the longest TSA security lines.:

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport :15 minutes and 27 seconds.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport :15 minutes and 6 seconds.

Los Angeles International Airport : 14 minutes and 29 seconds.

San Diego International Airport :14 minutes and 14 seconds.

John F. Kennedy International Airport : 12 minutes and 54 seconds.

Harry Reid International Airport :12 minutes and 1 second.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport :11 minutes and 49 seconds.

Salt Lake City International Airport :11 minutes and 39 seconds.

San Francisco International Airport :11 minutes and 23 seconds.

Baltimore Washington International Airport:10 minutes and 31 seconds, according to Swax.

The $50 million federal allocation will be used to improve connectivity between terminals in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood. (Full)

It is strange that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International AirportDespite handling 10 million more passengers in 2023 than any other airport in the United States, it recorded one of the Shortest wait times with an average of 6 minutes and 5 seconds.Another airport with remarkably fast performance was Dallas/Fort Worth International Airportwhich had the second-fastest wait times, averaging 3 minutes and 49 seconds, according to the same study.

But the data reveals that Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport It is smaller than other major airports, and the wait times are TSA They are the longest. This confirms that The Importance of Federal Appropriations to Improve Efficiency and Passenger Experience at a Major South Florida Airport.