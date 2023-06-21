This country pays you to live on one of its 23 islands

Ireland is a European country with 23 islands in its extension. which is currently suffering from a declining population. On July 1, the program “Our Living Islands” will enter into force, which aimed at countering the phenomenon of population migration, Especially in these places and encourage the movement of people to settle in the islands.

For this, It has been arranged that those wishing to live in these places will receive support of about $80,000. that you should invest in improvements and modifications to the place where you will reside, Which homes must have been vacant for at least two years.

next to, This amount of money will only be handed over to locals or foreigners who have acquired an already built property before 1993.

The Irish government says so His wish is for the communities that live in these areas to become sustainable and to thrive in the areaIn addition, it promised to improve public, health and educational services, similarly, with the installation of broadband for Internet access on the 23 islands.

The islands that the government invites to move to are:

-Inis Bo Finne.

-protoplasm.

– Erin Moore.

-Inis Mhic an Doirn.

– Coney Island.

– Jenis Bigel.

– Clare Island.

-Winshark.

-inishbofin.

-Inishlyre.

-Clinch.

-Collanmore.

Aren.

– Ines Maine.

– Ennis Auer.

– Dorsey.

-long. -Bir.

-this. -And my hand.

– Sherkin – Claire.

Information can be found on the website of the Irish Government and its Our Living Islands programme.: https://www.gov.ie/en/policy-information/a7188-our-living-islands/