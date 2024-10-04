This Barcelona is already equal to Messi-Luis Suarez-Neymar

Huge numbers from Hansi Flick’s team at the beginning of the season. What Messi-Luis Suarez-Neymar did is equal.

Barcelona dominates La Liga with an iron fist, a plethora of young players and, above all, the feeling that the highest-scoring version of the entity has returned in style. Hansi Vik’s side started the season in unbeatable fashion, equaling the best start by an attacking team.Led by Lionel Messi-Luis Suarez-Neymar. On October 26 they will face Real Madrid.

Flick’s men have scored 25 goals so far. All this in 8 days as no one added as many points as the team of the former Bayern Munich coach.. We will not see similar numbers since the 2016-2017 season, as it was the last season in which names such as Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez took over the leadership of the Barcelona team. Of those 25 goals, 16 come from the attacking line Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Rafina Absolute. Eight years ago, MSN also signed 16 agreements.

Flick has transformed the team into an almost perfect machine at the start of the season. Get lost in Pamplona or Monaco Yes, but with the absence of Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen, it is possible to strengthen an already dominant scoring team. Spanish League This generates the best attacking version in years for Barcelona. There is praise from everyone for the German, including Joan Laporta.

Since the Messi-Luis Suarez-Neymar era, Barcelona has not seen such a top scorer: IMAGO

“I think Flick has everything under control. We all culés are very happy with him. He has been studying Barcelona for some time and seemed very excited; I really like the way he does press conferences.” He evaluated the culé team boss when analyzing the first months with the German in charge of the team and also when asked about the team’s ceiling. These sensations have not been present in Can Barça for a long time.

Although none of the above-mentioned strikers equal the 11 goals with which Messi began this era, Barcelona 2024 still packs compelling reasons to be excited. With a season full of challenges and where the search for a new title in the Spanish First Division is underway. Flick equals the best start by an MSN striker in history.